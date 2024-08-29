Nigeria and Niger sign security cooperation agreement amid tensions

Despite strained relations following last year’s coup in Niger, Nigeria and Niger have signed a new security cooperation agreement. Announced by the Nigerian army on Thursday, the accord aims to bolster regional stability and security.

"Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to resuming and strengthening collaboration for regional stability and security," stated a Nigerian army communiqué following the signing of the memorandum of understanding by defense chiefs from both countries in Niamey, Niger's capital, on Wednesday.

The coup in July 2023, which ousted Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, strained relations between Nigeria and Niger and caused divisions within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The coup raised concerns about efforts to combat Islamist violence in the region.

ECOWAS had threatened military intervention in Niger if diplomatic efforts to restore the democratic government failed, prompting Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali to withdraw from the 15-member bloc in January. These countries criticized ECOWAS for not aiding in their fight against Islamist violence and subsequently formed the Alliance of Sahel States with a military agreement.

Niger, though reducing its participation, remained part of the Nigeria-led Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) fighting Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region. The new agreement signals Niger's intention to re-engage actively in security cooperation within the MNJTF framework, according to the Nigerian communiqué.