Kenyan police officers in Haiti face pay delays

A Kenyan police officer part of a UN-backed multinational in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 22, 2024.  
Copyright © africanews
Roberto Schmidt/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

Two months after Kenyan police officers landed in Haiti, they are yet to receive their deployment allowances.

The Nation, a leading Kenyan newspaper reported that families of the officers were unable to take their children to school due to lack of pay by the United Nations which approved the deployment to Haiti.

About 400 Kenyan officers landed in the Carribean nation for a multinational mission aimed at supportting the Haitian Police in its fights against gangs.

The UN supports but does not manage the MSS Mission. It established a trust fund which is facilitated voluntarily from donor countries.

Main contributors are Canada, France and the United States of America.

During a interview to the the Citizen TV, the US Ambassador to Kenya deplored Tuesday (Aug. 27) the pay delay and said the officers will be remunerated by Friday (Aug. 30).

READ ALSO: Haiti: US ambassador visits Kenyan police, announces additional funds

Her remark came one day after the Kenya National police Service said it was working to ensure continued support to its deployed officers.

It added the officers did draw their Kenyan salaries.

Last September, the US pledged $100 million to the mission.

Additional sources • Daily Nation - Citizen Kenya

