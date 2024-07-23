Haiti: US ambassador visits Kenyan police, announces additional funds

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations travelled to Port-au-Prince on Monday (Jul. 22) to meet leaders of the new Haitian transitional government and the Kenyan police.

The African personnel are theˈvæn.ɡɑːd of a U.N.-backed force meant to help the Haitian police in its fight against gangs.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced $60 million in additional humanitarian assistance to the Carribean nation.

She said the USAID package,which now totals more than $165 million this fiscal year, would fill gaps in nutrition, food security and shelter; improve water and sanitation services; and provide Haitians with cash to buy basic goods.

Thomas-Greenfield also said her country would provide additional mine-resistant vehicles.

Gangs are now estimated to control up to 80% of the capital and surrounding areas.

According to U.N. agencies, the violence has displaced 580,000 people, more than half of whom are children, and resulted in four million people facing food insecurity.

The Kenyan police will train the Haitian national police for joint security operations that have not yet begun, an official said.

The U.S. has provided over $300 million to the force, whose formation was supported by a U.N. resolution.

