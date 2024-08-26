Welcome to Africanews

Detained Ghanaian migrant dies at Brazil Airport

By Rédaction Africanews

Brazil

A 39-year-old Ghanaian migrant has died while being detained at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil.

The man passed away on August 13 after receiving medical care at the airport. The cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

The migrant was among a group of "inadmissible travellers" held in a restricted area of the airport because they lacked the necessary documentation or visas to enter Brazil, according to a report by Reuters.

These individuals have been confined to an area with limited access to essential resources like food, water, and showers. Brazil’s Public Defender’s Office has criticized these conditions as serious human rights violations, pointing out the deteriorating health of those being held.

The situation comes as Brazil's government prepares to enforce stricter entry regulations aimed at preventing migrants from using the country as a transit point to destinations like the United States and Canada.

Starting Monday, foreign travellers without a Brazilian visa must either continue directly to their final destination or return to their home country. It is unclear whether these new rules will apply to the migrants currently detained at Guarulhos International Airport.

