Global girl group KATSEYE born out of K-Pop artist development techniques

KATSEYE is a groundbreaking global girl group created through K-Pop artist development methods.

Comprising of six talented members from across the world, their journey began with fierce competition. Their remarkable rise to fame and sisterhood can be seen in the Netflix docuseries "Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE."

“We were very reliant on each other when things were going on, whether it was the lowest of lows or the highest of highs,” said Sophia, who hails from the Philippines.

Joining Sophia in the group are Daniela, Lara, and Megan from the United States, Manon from Switzerland, and Yoonchae from South Korea. Together, they make KATSEYE an international sensation!

“We understand each other and that's like really no matter how this turned out, we knew that there was a sisterhood that bonded us,” Sophia said.

Coming from different musical backgrounds, not all of the women in the group were as familiar with K-Pop.

“I personally learned a lot about K-pop through Sophia. Oh yeah, we all - like Sophia, has been like a very big K-pop fan even before Dream Academy. And some of us were like newer to the K-pop world. So, she really taught a lot,” Manon said.

Lara put it in perspective.

“We are a global group, so we're not K-pop, but we are heavily, heavily inspired by K-pop and have so much respect for K-pop and how it works and the whole process,” she said.

The group currently has two singles out, including “Touch.”

"Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE" takes you behind the scenes of the year-long journey to form the unique girl group. Chosen from over 120,000 submissions worldwide, these young women represent a blend of diverse backgrounds and extraordinary talent.