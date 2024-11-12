John Boyega, Padma Lakshmi, Hunter Schafer among stars to feature in Pirelli 2025 calendar

Celebrities featuring in the 2025 Pirelli calendar include John Boyega and model Padma Lakshmi.

Photographed by young artist Ethan James Green, the calendar’s theme is ‘Refresh and Reveal’.

In line with the theme, Lakshmi says she didn’t over prepare for the shoot.

" I didn't really have that much time to plan for anything. I mean, I know the subject or the theme is 'Refresh and Reveal,' but honestly, I just hoped for the best...I did a nice skin care routine, what I could do, because I got - when I finally found out when I was going to do it was like three or four days before, I think something with scheduling. So I didn't have that much time to do any long term preparations. But I think it's good in a way,'' she says.

Vincent Cassel, Simone Ashley and Hunter Schafer are among the other celebrities to feature in the calendar.

Those involved in the shoot said they hoped to champion diversity.

Actor John Boyega, said, "I think beauty to me means diversity. It's making sure that you don't box in beauty to one definition because we're all so different. And sometimes with the industry and the images that we get, we all feel like we're supposed to be one thing. And this kind of represents, you know, opposite to that."

Launched in 1964, the Pirelli calendar has become renowned for its high-art aesthetic and for featuring some of the world’s biggest names.