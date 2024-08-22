Welcome to Africanews

Malian singer Rokia Traoré may be placed under house arrest in Rome

By AP

Justice

Malian singer and composer Rokia Traoré has been incarcerated in Italy for two months following a European arrest warrant issued by Belgium. The arrest is tied to a long-standing custody dispute with her ex-partner, which dates back to 2019, regarding their daughter. On Thursday, August 22, a significant development in the case could unfold: the Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy may decide to place the singer under house arrest in Rome.

Rokia Traoré was detained on June 20, just a day before she was scheduled to perform at a music festival at the Colosseum. Since her arrest, she has been held in a women's prison in Civitavecchia, a port city near Rome.

In October 2023, Traoré was sentenced to two years in prison by a Belgian court for failing to present their daughter to her ex-partner, Belgian playwright Jan Goossens. Traoré reportedly took this action following accusations of sexual abuse against Goossens concerning their child, accusations which were later dismissed.

Since her arrest, two hearings have taken place in Rome's Court of Appeal. The most significant occurred on July 13, where Traoré's lawyer, Maddalena Claudia Del Re, argued procedural flaws in the two-year prison sentence handed down last year. The Italian judges have agreed to refer the case to the European Court of Justice, which will decide whether the artist should be released or extradited to Belgium.

In the meantime, the Court of Cassation will meet behind closed doors on Thursday, August 22, to rule on the request for Rokia Traoré's house arrest in Rome, a move that would significantly improve her living conditions.

