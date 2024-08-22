As Algeria opens its doors to more visitors, its tourism sector is rapidly expanding to host them

Algeria is currently enjoying its biggest tourism surge in the past 20 years, with more than 2.5 million people visiting in 2023.

But the government wants to welcome even more visitors, with a goal of increasing the number of annual tourists fivefold by 2030.

In this episode of Algeria Tomorrow, Euronews reporter François Chignac looks at how the country is developing its tourism sector to boost visitor numbers over the next decade.

