Iran’s hard-line parliament approves all members of president’s Cabinet, first time since 2001 The

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the debate on his proposed ministers at an open session of parliament, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Vahid Salemi/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

Iran

Iran’s hard-line parliament on Wednesday approved all members of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian’s Cabinet, the first time in over two decades a leader has been able to get all of his officials through the body.

The approval marks an early win for Pezeshkian, a longtime lawmaker who found himself catapulted into the presidency after a helicopter crash in May killed his predecessor.

Getting his officials approved shows Pezeshkian picked a Cabinet of consensus with names palatable to all of the power centers within Iran’s theocracy, as opposed to going for controversial choices as well.

"Let's join hands for Iran, for the people, for our country,” he said in Parliament.

Among those in Pezeshkian’s new Cabinet is Abbas Araghchi, 61, a career diplomat who will be Iran’s new foreign minister.

Araghchi was a member of the Iranian negotiating team that reached a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015 that capped Tehran’s nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal and imposed more sanctions on Iran.

Pezeshkian said during his presidential campaign that he would try to revive the nuclear deal.

