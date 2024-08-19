Welcome to Africanews

Tel Aviv blast was terror attack - Israel Police

An Israeli ZAKA volunteer works at the scene of a bomb explosion in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Aug. 18, 2024.   -  
Moti Milrod/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Israel

The Israel Security Agency and the police said Monday (Aug. 19) that the Sunday explosion in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood was a failed terror attack.

As a result of the blast, a passerby was reportedly injured and transported to hospital.

Late on Sunday, the Tel Aviv District Police Commander already suspected the sole victim of the incident.

"We know that the mutilated body is not that of an innocent bystander, but the one who carried the bomb. If it (the motive) is criminal or nationalistic is difficult to say because it is difficult at the moment to identify the person," Peretz Amar told the press.

According to authorities, a "powerful explosive" was used.

On CCTV Footage said to show the suspect, a man wears a backpack allegedly containing the device.

The suspect has yet to be named but local media have introduced him as a man in his 50s.

Late on Sunday, the police worked to clear debris from the scene and forensics were analyzing it.

Additional sources • TOI - ARUTZ SHEVA

