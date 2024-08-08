Israel
Israel has said it will no longer ‘facilitate Norwegian diplomats’ to work in Palestine. Israel has accused Norway of 'anti-Israel' conduct
Eight diplomats have already had their accreditation revoked by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which said it made the decision in response to Norway’s alleged ‘anti-Israeli conduct’ including its recognition of a Palestinian state.
Norway has called the move an ‘extreme act’ and said it will have consequences for its relationship with the Israeli government.
It comes as a Human Rights Watch report found Israeli soldiers killed at least seven Palestinians and severely wounded two when they attacked a Gaza City home in December.
The family members said there were no militants or weapons inside the house, and that the family had no connection to any armed group.
The Israeli military has not yet responded to the allegations.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has called the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law, although it has not made a direct reference to Israel.
The statement comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East as fears of a wider regional war grow.
01:25
Responsibility for Haniyeh's death: OIC blames Israel
Go to video
ICJ: Turkey wants to join South African complaint against Israel
01:24
Joint efforts by Egypt and Turkey to address Gaza crisis
02:12
In Lebanon, life goes on even as the region teeters on the edge of all-out war
01:03
Somalis protest against the assassination of Hamas' political leader
00:59
Turkey marks a day of national mourning for slain Hamas leader