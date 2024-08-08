Israel has said it will no longer ‘facilitate Norwegian diplomats’ to work in Palestine. Israel has accused Norway of 'anti-Israel' conduct

Eight diplomats have already had their accreditation revoked by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which said it made the decision in response to Norway’s alleged ‘anti-Israeli conduct’ including its recognition of a Palestinian state.

Norway has called the move an ‘extreme act’ and said it will have consequences for its relationship with the Israeli government.

It comes as a Human Rights Watch report found Israeli soldiers killed at least seven Palestinians and severely wounded two when they attacked a Gaza City home in December.

The family members said there were no militants or weapons inside the house, and that the family had no connection to any armed group.

The Israeli military has not yet responded to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has called the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law, although it has not made a direct reference to Israel.

The statement comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East as fears of a wider regional war grow.