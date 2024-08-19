Kenya to revive scrapped tax plans, risking unrest

A revised version of the controversial eco-levy tax will soon be tabled in Kenya’s Parliament.

Speaking to Citizen TV Kenya, Treasury Secretary John Mbadi confirmed that "about 49 measures" were being considered as part of a tax amendment bill.

The eco-levy tax aims to curb pollution and waste management at the office and household level.

Unlike the initial proposal, this one will exclude sanitary towels, the newly appointed secretary has insisted.

Companies remains in the authorities' sights. The minister rebuked a challenge by US beverage manufacturer Coca-Cola which opposed the 10 percent levy on all locally manufactured plastics.

"They will tell us why they oppose it," Mbadi said. "This country is not a dumping place."

"If you are injurious to the environment then you must pay for helping make good the harm that you have caused."

The government also aims to collect more taxes by prolonging the tax amnesty period by six months.

The cancellation of Kenya's Finance Bill 2024 in June followed widespread anti-tax protests. This forced President William Ruto to reassess the budget and explore alternative revenue sources.

During the handover ceremony last week, Treasury Secretary John Mbadi said he was keen on reinstating some provisions contained in the scrapped finance bill.

On Sunday (Aug. 18), some opposition leaders urged the Judiciary to stand firm over what they term as plans to reintroduce the rejected Finance Bill 2024.