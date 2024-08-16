U.N. Security Council prolongs mandate of AU peacekeeping in Somalia

On Thursday, The United Nations Security Council passed Resolution 2748, which allows the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) authority to stay in the nation of Somalia through December 2024.

ATMIS has been scaling back its presence and is expected to turn over security responsibilities to Somali forces at the end of the year.

After the resolution passed, Somali Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman said, “we recognize the necessity of extending ATMIS resolution until December 2024 to ensure a smooth transition as we prepare for the post ATMIS security arrangement in 2025. It's imperative to commit to the required support enabling Somali National Forces and ATMIS to continue its vital work. This collaborative effort is crucial as we work towards successful transition to the new peacekeeping framework.”

But he added “unfortunately, we have witnessed delays in nearly all phases of the drawdown. Therefore, coordination between TCC countries and UN contractors is paramount in this process. Effective collaborations not only facilitate the safe and orderly withdrawal of peacekeeping forces, but also minimize the potential disruptions that could arise during this critical phase.”

This resolution comes months after Somalia had asked the United Nations to end it's peacekeeping mission in the country to fight back against the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.