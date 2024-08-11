DR Congo's government releases 527 prisoners citing overcrowding

The Minister of Justice of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Constant Mutamba, announced on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the release of nearly 527 prisoners from the central prison of Makala in Kinshasa.

During this event, he also delivered 2,000 mattresses to the inmates out of a total of 7,000 ordered, aiming to improve their detention conditions.

"A state governed by the rule of law means that everyone must be subject to the law. Your place is in your home where you will spend the night tonight. You must return to your homes. In this regard, I inform you that next Saturday, we will continue with the release of some prisoners who have been unjustly detained," stated Constant Mutamba.

He reminded the public that he had promised to improve the detention conditions of prisoners, in line with instructions from the Head of State.

"This is what is being done. I also guaranteed that no prisoner would sleep on the floor anymore. Based on the instructions given to the director of the central prison of Makala, we have already provided the prison with the first batch of mattresses. The beds are currently being manufactured, and starting next week, no prisoner will have to sleep on the floor. Meanwhile, the prison's health center is undergoing rehabilitation, and several pavilions are also being renovated. Our ambition is first to reduce overcrowding in the prison and then to rehabilitate it thoroughly," he added.

The Minister also announced the construction of a new prison in Maluku, on a site he had recently visited.

In July, the Congo's government had stated that at least 7,000 inmates were to be granted conditional release from the Makala Central Prison in a bid to ease overcrowding at the facility.

Located in Kinshasa, it is the country’s largest jail, built for 1,500 inmates in 1957, but now holding more than 15,000 people, including children and women.

Conditions are notoriously bad at the prison with inmates crammed into cells, eating poorly, and some suffering from water and respiratory diseases.