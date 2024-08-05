UK: Starmer condemns far-right riots

The British Prime Minister has condemned the riots that have rocked the country following a knife attack that left three children dead.

In a statement, Keir Starmer said his government would do everything in its power to bring the rioters to justice, following ongoing unrest in parts of the country: "There is no justification, none, for this action, and all right-thinking people should condemn this type of violence. [...] So no, I will not hesitate to call it what it is: far-right thuggery."

The comments came as police in Rotherham struggled to contain a crowd of rioters who tried to break into a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Riots have broken out in the UK following a stabbing at a dance class last week which left three girls dead and several injured.