UK: Starmer condemns far-right riots

United Kingdom
The British Prime Minister has condemned the riots that have rocked the country following a knife attack that left three children dead.
In a statement, Keir Starmer said his government would do everything in its power to bring the rioters to justice, following ongoing unrest in parts of the country: "There is no justification, none, for this action, and all right-thinking people should condemn this type of violence. [...] So no, I will not hesitate to call it what it is: far-right thuggery."
The comments came as police in Rotherham struggled to contain a crowd of rioters who tried to break into a hotel housing asylum seekers.
Riots have broken out in the UK following a stabbing at a dance class last week which left three girls dead and several injured.
01:00
Pics of the day: July 19, 2024
01:29
UK-Rwanda deal “didn't stipulate money should be returned”
Go to video
UK: Rwanda acknowledges end of expulsion deal
01:00
WATCH: Gastropod glory
01:03
Migrants arrive in Dover as new UK government scraps Rwanda deportation plan
01:56
Rwanda migration deal: “a gimmick that doesn't act as a deterrent,” new UK PM says