Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UK: Starmer condemns far-right riots

A youth throws a fence post towards police during an anti-immigration demonstration near   -  
Copyright © africanews
Danny Lawson/PA
By Rédaction Africanews

United Kingdom

The British Prime Minister has condemned the riots that have rocked the country following a knife attack that left three children dead.

In a statement, Keir Starmer said his government would do everything in its power to bring the rioters to justice, following ongoing unrest in parts of the country: "There is no justification, none, for this action, and all right-thinking people should condemn this type of violence. [...] So no, I will not hesitate to call it what it is: far-right thuggery."

 The comments came as police in Rotherham struggled to contain a crowd of rioters who tried to break into a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Riots have broken out in the UK following a stabbing at a dance class last week which left three girls dead and several injured.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..