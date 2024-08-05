Uganda's blind assistant app: a step forward in education

Many visually impaired students in Africa still struggle to access braille texts, leading to high school dropout rates due to slow progress in assistive technology. However, a team of developers from Uganda has created the Blind Assistant app, which can read documents aloud to help address this issue.

Susan Nakajje, one of the co-founders of the Blind Assistant app, shared that they initially teach users how to use smartphones.

Some users were extremely enthusiastic about receiving and learning to operate a smartphone. "The introduction of the Blind Assistant app was met with enthusiasm, as it allowed users to read independently, even during exams without having to wait for texts to be converted to braille," she said.

Sir Apollo Kaggwa Secondary School in central Uganda, was among the first to offer training for its 24 visually impaired students and their aides.

The application, developed locally by Suzie Water Harvesting Co., is one of several accessibility applications that utilize the capabilities of a smartphone's camera, portability, and connectivity.

Due to a lack of resources, a number of these students have needed to depend on their peers for everyday help, such as reading and navigating to classes.

Ahmad Muwonge, a visually impaired student, expressed, "It's been challenging to read notes since our peers are often too busy, and time slips away. When I finally get the chance to read, it feels overwhelming. However, the Blind Assistant app has addressed these issues, allowing us to read independently and at our own pace."

Sixteen-year-old Wene Paida Isabella pays close attention as an instructor guides the students.

Each student receives a smartphone, with some experiencing mobile technology for the first time.

Wene experienced partial vision loss at 13 because of glaucoma and her teachers have stated that doctors have warned her to prepare for the worst possible scenario.

Wene is currently part of a student group receiving digital training, where they are being taught how to utilize the Blind Assistant app for reading assistance.

This innovative smartphone application is transforming the experiences of students with visual impairments.

The head of the special needs unit at Sir Apollo Kaggwa Secondary School Mukono, Michael Mambo, explained that with the help of assistive technologies such as the Blind Assistant, students can scan texts without the need for braille translation.

They use the audio version to read the text and respond to questions, which will save time for both students and teachers during assessments.

According to developers, the majority of students did not have access to such technologies, prompting the development of a local solution.

The Blind Assistant app allows students to independently read text in real-time, eliminating the need for assistance from peers or teachers.

Frank Akankwasa, the app developer, is confident that Blind Assistant can address various obstacles encountered by individuals with visual impairments.

Following a week of training, visually impaired students at the school were given certificates and new mobile devices to support their studies. For the time bieng, smartphones are handed out to students for free after their training sessions.

The 2014 national census in Uganda indicated that there are an estimated 250,000 visually impaired individuals in the country, with approximately 1,500 of them being schoolchildren.

Developers in the community are working on a solution to provide over 1,000 students in Uganda with access to technologies due to the lack of resources among students.