Police clash with students over controversial play at Kenya’s drama competition

Kenya’s national high-school drama competition erupted into controversy this week after police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd gathered to watch a politically charged play.

Echoes of War, set in a fictional kingdom where the youth are disillusioned with their leaders, features battles with the police and draws parallels to last year’s protests over tax hikes.

The play, initially disqualified under unclear circumstances, was reinstated by the High Court. Tensions escalated in Nakuru on Thursday morning when students from Butere Girls High School stormed out, demanding the release of the play's scriptwriter, Cleophas Malala, who police had detained.

Malala, a former senator and the play’s author, was blocked from meeting the performers for final rehearsals the previous evening. He was later released without charge and praised the students for their protest.

“The young girls of Butere Girls’ have exercised an act of heroic restoration,” Malala said after his release, vowing to ensure the play would be shown to Kenyan audiences.

The students, who briefly sang the national anthem, left the hall in protest, which was sealed off by anti-riot police. Large crowds had gathered outside, hoping to watch the play, but were dispersed by tear gas.

Education Minister Julius Ogamba criticized Malala’s involvement in the competition, questioning why a politician was writing for students.

Amnesty International condemned the state’s actions as part of a broader pattern of repression, while opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka denounced the police for firing tear gas near students. The opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also demanded the play be allowed to proceed.

The play’s portrayal of a tyrannical ruler silencing youth activism struck a chord with many in Kenya, where young people have been protesting for better governance. It remains unclear whether Echoes of War will advance to the competition’s finals at State House, which are attended by the president.

This is not the first time Malala’s works have sparked controversy. His 2013 play Shackles of Doom, also performed by Butere Girls, was banned by the government before the High Court ruled in favor of its staging. Malala’s involvement in politics has grown since then, with the playwright now at odds with President William Ruto.