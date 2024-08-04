Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Noor Slaoui on Olympics pride and charlotte Dujardin controversy

Noor Slaoui, an equestrian being interviewed   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Olympic games Paris 2024

Nour Slaoui is called trailblazer and a pioneer, the first Arab and African woman to participate in the Olympics in the eventing discipline.

The 29 year old Olympian who lives in England has finished her competition, didn’t progress further but her and her parents pride is obvious.

Her mother Amina who was paralysed waist down in a bicycle accident is her inspiration, she inherits her determination.

The Charlotte Dujardin controversy was a shock to the equestrian world but Slaoui said she "lives for my horses and live with my horses."

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..