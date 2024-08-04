Noor Slaoui on Olympics pride and charlotte Dujardin controversy

Nour Slaoui is called trailblazer and a pioneer, the first Arab and African woman to participate in the Olympics in the eventing discipline.

The 29 year old Olympian who lives in England has finished her competition, didn’t progress further but her and her parents pride is obvious.

Her mother Amina who was paralysed waist down in a bicycle accident is her inspiration, she inherits her determination.

The Charlotte Dujardin controversy was a shock to the equestrian world but Slaoui said she "lives for my horses and live with my horses."