Police in Nigeria on red alert after protests turned violent in some cities

All police units in Nigeria have been put on red alert after protests against the cost of living and dissatisfaction with government policies turned violent in some cities on Thursday.

The police inspector general, Kayode Egbetokun, said his forces were fully mobilised and ready to respond swiftly to any further threats to public order.

"The police are equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises,” he said.

Inspired by youth-led protests in Kenya, Nigerians have organised the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria campaign, saying they will continue their actions until their demands are met.

There is widespread anger over President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, introduced over a year ago, which have fuelled inflation and weakened the currency.

Including the removal of a fuel subsidy, they have left many Nigerians struggling to afford basic necessities.

Food inflation is reportedly at about 40 per cent while petrol cost three times the price of a year ago.

Tinubu said while he understand the pain caused by the reforms, they are the only way to put Nigeria on a firm path to economic growth.

Rights group, Amnesty International, said on Friday that at least 13 protesters were killed in clashes with security forces in several states.

The authorities have only confirmed four deaths.