MINUSCA's mission: strengthening State authority in Central Africa

The 2013 conflicts in the Haut-Mbomou prefecture of Bambouti in the Central African Republic, had a catastrophic impact that saw MINUSCA dispatch Rwandan peacekeepers and a special Bangladeshi force to assist Central African authorities in the restoration and expansion of state authority.

Marie Soukarani, Mayor of the Bambouti Sub-Prefecture, explained that "Since the arrival of these forces in the town, I have observed a positive transformation. Residents of Bambouti who had fled to South Sudan are now returning. I myself have recently come back to Bambouti after being displaced. The presence of these troops has allowed me to return home."

Located in the south-eastern part of the Central African Republic, more than 1100 kilometres away from the capital Bangui, this area lacked state presence until May 2024.

Bambouti Sub-Prefecture resident Modeste Kperani shared his happiness about the Rwandan peacekeepers' arrival, observing the gradual resumption of activities.

MINUSCA's primary objective is to promote the unrestricted movement of individuals and goods while guaranteeing access to humanitarian assistance.

"Peace is slowly being restored. We maintain a positive relationship with the Rwandan peacekeepers, who pose no threat to us," declared Edouarto Bateg, resident of the Bambouti Sub-Prefecture.

As normalcy creeps in, a joint delegation comprising MINUSCA, WFP, UNICEF, UNFPA, and Central African authorities, visited Bambouti on July 13, to assess the joint efforts to restore peace in the region and launch projects.