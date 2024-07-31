Welcome to Africanews

Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran blamed on Israel

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh sits in a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian at the presidency office in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Gaza City

Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.

Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran did not reveal the circumstances of Haniyeh's death, and the Revolutionary Guard stated that they are currently investigating the incident.

Following the deadly attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in 1,200 fatalities and around 250 hostages, Israel has committed to eliminating Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders.

An Israeli military spokesperson has yet to respond to inquiries.

Hamas claims that Haniyeh was killed in a Zionist airstrike on his home in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of Iran's new president.

Haniyeh has been living in exile in Qatar since he left the Gaza Strip in 2019.

