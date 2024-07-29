Putin's address highlights Russia's naval strength on Navy Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the military naval parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday, an annual celebration commemorating Russia's Navy Day.

He expressed gratitude to navy crews from allied nations for their participation in the parade and emphasized Russia's commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities with advanced modern weaponry.

The president of Russia greeted the allied nations by saying, "I am pleased to welcome the crews of warships from Algeria, India, China, along with delegates from various foreign countries who have joined us in commemorating today's special occasion."

Putin likened the US plan to deploy long-range missiles in Germany to the Cold War era and stated that Russia will respond with similar actions.

Putin cautioned that "should the United States proceed with such intentions, Russia will no longer adhere to the unilateral moratorium on deploying medium and short-range strike weapons. This includes enhancing the capabilities of their naval coastal forces. The final stages of development for several systems are currently underway. Russia will respond with corresponding measures, considering the actions of the United States and its allies in Europe and other global regions."

Towards the end of his address, the Russian President praised the naval crews courageously battling in Ukraine.

Russian Navy Day is celebrated on the final Sunday of July.

Initially founded in 1696, the holiday was abolished in 1980 by the Soviet Union.

However, President Putin has reinstated the day through a decree.

Russia observes its yearly Navy Day with a significant military parade in St. Petersburg, featuring approximately 200 warships of different classes, as confirmed by the country's defense authorities.