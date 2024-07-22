### Moscow Residents React to Biden Withdrawing from 2024 US Presidential Race

Moscow residents showed little concern over US President Joe Biden's decision to end his 2024 reelection bid following a contentious debate with Republican Donald Trump.

Igor, a local resident who didn't give his last name, expressed skepticism about any significant change for Russia regardless of the election outcome. "It doesn't make sense to rely on that someone else besides Biden will win the elections and something will change in a better way for Russia. We should rely only on ourselves, develop our country, and support our President," he said. Igor emphasized the importance of focusing on internal development and fostering friendships with willing partners.

Another resident, Mikhail Parfenov, shared a similarly detached perspective. "I don't have a strong position on this matter. I find it interesting to watch it and to follow it as a phenomenon. I'm interested in it," he remarked, indicating a more observational interest in the US political developments.

Russian officials have downplayed the significance of the US presidential race, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that the decision of the US president is a matter for American voters. "It’s not our business to assess the U.S. president’s decisions, this is something the U.S. voters should be concerned about," Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. He added that recent developments in the US have made such news less surprising to Moscow.

Peskov also emphasized that Moscow's actions in Ukraine would continue regardless of the US presidential race outcome, reinforcing the stance that Russia's strategic decisions are independent of US political dynamics.