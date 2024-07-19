Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Airlines, businesses, media outlets hit by global IT disruption

Numerous passengers wait in front of a black display board at the capital's Berlin Brandenburg Airport, in Schönefeld, Germany, on July 19, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christoph Soeder/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Cyber attack

Flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world were disrupted by a major internet outage affecting Microsoft on Friday morning.

The chief executive of CrowdStrike the cybersecurity company at the heart of the outage said it was gradually fixing the issue adding there was a defect in a “single content update for Windows hosts.”

Problems continued hours after this statement.

In South Africa, at least two major banks temporarily experienced service disruptions as customers complained they couldn’t make payments using their bank cards or use ATMs.

Southern African airline Airlink also reported that its IT network and telephone lines were down.

Queues have formed at many airports as the global internet outage hit check-in procedures for flights — although in some locations systems were now back online.

Retail outlets, railway companies and hospitals in several parts of the world were also affected.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..