Musk's headquarters shift: SpaceX and X to Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk revealed his plans to move the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X from California to Texas.

He mentioned that SpaceX will be relocated from Hawthorne to Starbase in Texas, and X will be moved from San Francisco to Austin.

The new law signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, which prohibits school districts from mandating staff to inform parents about their child's gender identification change, was described as the "final straw."

About a year ago, "I clearly informed Governor Newsom that laws like this would cause families and businesses to move out of California to ensure their children's safety," Musk stated.

Musk confirmed that he has moved his residency from California to Texas, a state that does not impose a personal income tax.

In 2021, Tesla, with Musk at the helm, shifted its corporate headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin.

From the southern tip of Texas at Boca Chica Beach, near the Mexican border, SpaceX constructs and launches its massive Starship rockets at a site called Starbase.

Additionally, the company's smaller Falcon 9 rockets are launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Southern California.