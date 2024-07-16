China, Russia hold naval drills after NATO accusations

China and Russia are conducting joint naval exercises at a military port in southern China.

This comes as tensions with the US-led NATO alliance grow.

The “Joint Sea-2024” exercises began in the city of Tshanjiang in Guangdong Province on Sunday (Jul. 14) and are expected to last until mid-July.

According to the Chinese defence ministry, the exercises notably aim to “demonstrate the resolve and capabilities of the two sides in jointly addressing maritime security threats and preserving global and regional peace and stability,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that it would “further deepen the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era”.

The drills would include anti-missile exercises, sea strikes and air defence, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xinhua News Agency reported the two countries' naval forces carried out on-map military simulation and tactical coordination exercises after the opening ceremony in Zhanjiang.

The exercices were announced following the end of the NATO summit in Washington.

The communiqué, approved by the 32 members of the Western military alliance, labelled Beijing a “decisive enabler” of Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The group pointed out China's “no-limits partnership” with Russia and its large-scale support for Russia’s defense industrial base.

Moscow says the Western countries have been fueling the flames of the war with their unchecked delivery of weapons to Ukraine, warning that such a flow of weapons to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.

Beijing responded that “NATO hyping up China’s responsibility on the Ukraine issue was unreasonable and has sinister motives.”

Spokesperson Lin Jian added that “China urges NATO to ... stop interfering in China’s internal politics and smearing China’s image and not create chaos in the Asia-Pacific after creating turmoil in Europe.