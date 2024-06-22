Russia ready to dialogue with Nato

During a briefing with graduates of military and law enforcement schools in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to engage in discussions regarding security matters with NATO-member countries.

"Recently, at the meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I outlined our vision on the work to create equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. We are ready for a broad international discussion of these key vital issues, both with our colleagues in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Community, BRICS, and other international associations, European and NATO states, among others, naturally, at the time when they are ready for this."

In addition, Putin pledged to enhance the nuclear capabilities of his nation and equip the military with state-of-the-art weaponry.

"We will prioritize increasing the supply to the troops on the front line of various types of unmanned aircraft systems, armoured vehicles, high-precision weapons, strike aircraft, enemy detection, counter-battery systems, control and communications systems," he said.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov spoke after Putin and also hailed Russian troops.

"Russian military personnel honourably fulfil their military duty, effectively defend national interests, and resolutely fight the followers of Nazi ideology," he said.