Smooth election day in Rwanda as Kagame's reign is likely to be extended

Rwandans queued up peacefully on Monday to vote for their next president, and it is widely anticipated that the current president, Paul Kagame, who is running on a Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF) party , will easily secure a fourth term, extending his nearly 25 years in power.

The two opposing candidates, Frank Habineza from the Democratic Green Party and independent Philippe Mpayimana, expressed their hopes for making some headway, but experts and human rights organizations believe that Kagame's victory is almost guaranteed.

Kagame, who received over 93% of the vote in the past three elections, was commended by Western and regional leaders for his role in ending the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

However, campaign groups like Human Rights Watch have criticized the government for targeting journalists, the opposition, and civil society organizations ahead of the election.

Kagame has denied these allegations and positioned himself as the candidate for stability.

His second term in office may indicate a level of political stability in his area of a divided region, yet it will also bring ongoing international attention due to allegations of misconduct and backing rebels in the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo - allegations he has refuted.