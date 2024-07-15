Charlize Theron raises over $1 million at annual block party for Africa outreach project

Charlize Theron hosted her annual Block Party on Saturday night in Los Angeles, raising over $1 million for her charity, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). This event, now in its fourth year, took place at the Universal Backlot and featured performances by Tanner Adell and Lainey Wilson, as well as a celebration for the upcoming release of the summer blockbuster "Twisters."

CTAOP, founded by Theron nearly two decades ago, focuses on improving the health and safety of young people in Southern Africa, where Theron was born and raised. The organization supports community-based initiatives, providing funding, building communities, and amplifying local voices to address health and gender inequality.

The event was attended by several notable celebrities, including country singers Lainey Wilson and Tanner Adell, television personality Jeannie Mai, and South African activists Neo Mohajane and Miché Williams.

In her speech, Theron emphasized the importance of supporting existing community programs and recognizing the randomness of birthplace luck, underscoring the significance of global support and solidarity.

Theron expressed gratitude for the long-term investors who have supported CTAOP over the years, highlighting the event as a full-circle moment of celebration and support for the communities that make their work possible.

The Block Party exemplified how to effectively leverage fame and resources to create meaningful change in one's home country.