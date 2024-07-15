At least five killed in Mogadishu cafe bombing during Euro football final

Somalia
Five people were killed Sunday (Jul. 14) in a bombing outside a café in Mogadishu.
People were watching the European football final between Spain and England on a screen inside the café in the Somali capital when a car loaded with explosives blew up outside.
A staff member at the coffee shop says customers inside survived.
"We have confirmed five deaths so far and twenty others wounded. Most of the casualties were among those who were outside. Fortunately, everyone inside survived, but there was extensive damage to vehicles and properties," Mohamud Salad said.
A spokesman for Somali police confirmed at least 20 people were injured. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.
Attacks by the Islamic militant group al-Shabab are frequently reported in Somalia.
The country's government is conducting an offensive against the terrorist organization.
