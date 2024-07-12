Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital partially resumes operations

One of the main hospitals in Gaza City has partially resumed operations, days after evacuating its patients and staff in the face of an Israeli military assault in the area.

At the time, staff rushed patients to the Indonesian Hospital in another part of the city.

The Episcopal Church in the Middle East, which operates Al-Ahli, said the hospital was “compelled to close by the Israeli army” after the evacuation orders and a wave of nearby drone strikes on Sunday (Jul. 07).

On Thursday (Jul. 11), the emergency ward of the Al-Ahli hospital reopened and new patients were admitted.

”It's been four days since the Baptist Hospital stopped working. Today, we returned to the Baptist Hospital to open reception and emergency (facilities) temporarily, in danger and under fire, in order to be here for primary care in northern Gaza, as the danger still exists, and the area is still under fire and under bombing, and injured people keep arriving," Mohammed al-Sheikh, nurse in the emergency department at Al-Ahli Hospital said.

The rest of the facility is still not functioning.

With Al-Ahli’s reopening, 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are partially functioning, according to U.N. figures.

The needs of the residents however have not decreased. 9 months into the war, Israel's offensive has injured over 88,000 Palestinians and killed over 38,000 Palestinians mostly women and children.