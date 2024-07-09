Inspire Institute of Sports aims to propel India to Olympic glory

Olympic glory is the dream of every athlete, and the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) on the outskirts of Bangalore, southern India, is dedicated to making that dream a reality for many young Indians.

Rushdee Warley, CEO of IIS, emphasized the excitement surrounding Indian sports. "It's a very exciting time for Indian sport, and I feel very blessed to be part of this," Warley said. Highlighting recent successes, he mentioned Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold in javelin and Avinash Sable's strong performances in steeplechase. "There's a new sense of belief among young Indian athletes that they are not just participating but competing and bringing laurels to the country."

At the heart of IIS's mission is creating a world-class training environment. "Our expectation and what we strive for every day at the Inspire Institute of Sports is to create a world-class daily training environment for our athletes and staff, allowing them to be the best version of themselves," Warley explained. He believes that fostering the best versions of themselves will enable athletes to excel on the world stage in their respective sports.

Neeraj Chopra's story exemplifies IIS's impact. After undergoing rehabilitation for an elbow injury at IIS, Chopra returned to win a gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Games. This privately-funded high-performance training center offers 100 percent scholarships to over 800 athletes across India, providing world-class training facilities, coaching, and sports science support.

Swimmer Kushagra Rawat, who narrowly missed qualifying for Paris, is confident that training at IIS will help him secure a spot at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Warley, with extensive experience in high-performance coaching in South Africa and New Zealand, believes India is ready to excel in disciplines like track and field and swimming, where past performances have often fallen short.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert guidance, the young athletes at IIS are poised to maximize their potential and turn it into medal-winning performances at future Olympic Games.