Egyptian swimmer Osman suffers cruel Olympic Games qualification failure

Swimming sensation Farida Osman's dream of representing Egypt in her fourth Olympics have been dashed by the narrowest of margins.

The 6-time All-Africa gold medallist failed to reach the qualification standard of 24.70 seconds in the 50-metre freestyle - by a mere two-hundredths of a second.

Also a 3-time world championship bronze medalist, Osman had previously been confirmed for the Paris Games, but she has learned she will now not be able to take part due to limited quota restrictions.

"I want to thank everyone for their unwavering support," she was quoted as saying on Sunday. "And I wish all the best to my fellow Egyptian athletes at the Games."

The 29-year-old once said she wanted to represent "African, Arab, and Muslim women around the world because while there is so much talent, it lacks representation due to societal, religious, and cultural reasons."

The opnening ceremony of the Olympic games will take place on July 27th in Paris, France.