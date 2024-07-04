Algeria's boxing team eyes medals at the Paris Olympics

A team of five boxers will represent Algeria in the Paris 2024 Olympic games that will begin later this month.

The team will consist of two male boxers, Yugurtha Ait Bekka in the men’s lightweight category and Mourad Kadi in the men’s super-heavyweight category, as well as three female boxers: Romaissa Boualam in the women’s flyweight category, Hadjila Khelif in the women’s lightweight category, and Imane Khelif in the women’s welterweight category.

Ahmed Dini, Algeria's men's boxing coach said," We are hopeful that we will be able to secure one or two medals in France. Best of luck to our talented boxers!"

On the other hand, Yugurtha Ait Bekka, Algeria’s Man Boxer, is confident and ready for Paris. "Our preparation has been... involving numerous camps and international tournaments. We have focused on the technical aspects... to compete against top-level athletes in preparation for the Olympics."

As the preparations gain momentum, all eyes are on Imane Khelife, fighting in the women's welterweight to secure a medal for Algeria in Paris.

"Yes, Imane Khelif is a talented boxer, and we are optimistic about her chances of winning the first gold medal. Hadjila Khelif and Romaissa Boualam also have the potential to achieve a positive outcome..." said Abdelghani Kenzi, Algeria coach of women’s boxing.

Hadjila Khelif, Algeria’s woman boxer, hopes for a bigger bargain, "my aim is to compete in the Olympic games...my objective is to secure a medal for Algeria... Our hope is to bring honor to Algeria at the Olympic games.."

Algeria's most recent Olympic boxing medal was secured 24 years ago by Mohamed Allalou, who won the bronze in the men's light-welterweight category in Sydney.

Hocine Soltani also made history as the only Algerian boxer to claim a gold medal at Atlanta 1996, competing in the men's lightweight division.