Beyoncé fans disappointed with skin tone in new statue at Paris museum

American singer and songwriter, Beyoncé, has become the latest star to be immortalised in wax at Paris’ Musée Grévin.

The legendary performer joins the likes of Celine Dion, Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie, and Cristiano Ronaldo on display at the popular French museum.

The statue took six months to complete. But just a day after it was unveiled, Beyoncé fans are not happy.

Many of those posting on social media are saying the wax image created by sculptor Claus Velte does not look at all like the singer and is too light.

It is not the first time the museum has received complaints about a star’s skin colour.

Last year, it adjusted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s statue after he asked for it to be “updated” to more closely resemble his true skin tone.

Beyoncé has not yet commented on her wax statue.