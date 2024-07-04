Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

More than 26 boats sink due to Hurricane Beryl in Barbados

Fishermen push a boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown fisheries, Barbados, Tuesday.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ricardo Mazalan/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Barbados

Fishermen in Barbados were evaluating the impact on their boats following the passage of Hurricane Beryl through the south-eastern Caribbean on Wednesday.

As per the fishermen's accounts, every vessel at the Bridgetown marina sustained varying degrees of damage, with a handful of boats completely sinking due to the large waves that engulfed the docks.

I (have) never really experienced a system like this yet, of this magnitude, but, yeah, I don't think that nobody wants to go through this here," said Everton Brathwaite, a fisherman.

Barbados experienced the effects of Hurricane Beryl as it swept through the island on Monday as a powerful category 4 storm, bringing winds exceeding 130 mph (209 kilometers per hour) and resulting in considerable damage.

According to Dave Hinds, Managing Director of Hinds Transport, “progress is not very fast because a lot of the boats are damaged and there are boats that have sunk just right where we need to lift out, so we're having to lift from further than we would like to lift from."

Beryl smashed multiple records even before its major hurricane-level winds approached land. "After we finish this we then have to try to retrieve the boats that are under water. There are over 26 boats underwater at this time,” Dave added.

Meteorologists stated that Hurricane Beryl's rapid intensification into an unusually early powerful storm highlighted the warm ocean conditions in the Atlantic and Caribbean, foreshadowing the upcoming hurricane season.

The fishing industry in Barbados plays a significant role in providing income and employment opportunities for a large number of residents.

Related articles

Most read

View more

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..