Cameroonian footballer Landry Nguemo dies in a tragic road accident

Cameroonian footballer Landry Nguemo tragically died on Thursday at the age of 38 in a road accident near Yaoundé. Nguemo, who scored three goals in 42 appearances for the Indomitable Lions, retired from football in 2020.

The accident occurred a few kilometers from Yaoundé when Nguemo's car, driven by his chauffeur, collided with a sand truck. Both Ng'uemo and his chauffeur died on the spot.

The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation and Nguemo's former teammate, Samuel Eto'o, expressed his sorrow on social media.

Nguemo played for several clubs during his career, including French sides Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux, who both extended their deepest condolences.

His professional career began at Nancy-Lorraine in France, where he signed his first contract at 19.

Nguemo later played for Girondins de Bordeaux and AS Saint-Etienne before moving to the Turkish and Norwegian leagues. After retiring, he returned to Nancy to work as a youth coach.