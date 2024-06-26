Welcome to Africanews

Tense calm in Nairobi after day of fierce anti-govt rallies

Kenya anti riot police patrol inside the parliament compound in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, June 26, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Kenya

There was a tense calm in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Wednesday morning as people took stock of the violent clashes that played out Tuesday as law makers passed the controversial finance bill.

The medical association said said 13 people were killed in the unrest.

President William Ruto in a speech Tuesday night called the rallies 'treasonous', prompting calls for dialogue.

“Wwe condemn the violence reported during protests in Nairobi and around Kenya. We mourn the loss of life and injuries sustained and offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones. We urge restraint to restore order and provide space for dialogue,” said Matthew Miller, the United States State Department spokesman.

There was a heavy security presence at the parliament complex which was stormed by protestors on Tuesday.

Long-running grievances over the rising cost of living spiralled last week as lawmakers began debating proposed tax hikes.

Kenya says it needs to raise taxes to cut borrowing and fund social services. Protestors say the government should cut waste and corruption instead.

