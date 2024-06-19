Earthquake kills 4, injures 120 in northeastern Iran

Four people were killed and 120 others injured in an earthquake in northeastern Iran on Tuesday, officials said.

Iran's state TV reported the magnitude 5.0 quake jolted the town of Kashmar, some 800 km (500 miles) east of the capital Tehran.

Rescue teams have been deployed to the region, and three temporary camps have been set up, according to Red Crescent officials.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Two other countries were affected by the earthquake and they include Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.