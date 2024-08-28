Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Iran's supreme leader opens doors to negotiations with U.S. over nuclear program

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with the President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

2024 Iranian presidential election

Iran's supreme leader opened the door Tuesday to renewed negotiations with the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, telling the country's civilian government there were “no barriers" to engaging with its “enemy.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks set clear red lines for any talks taking place under the government of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian and renewed his warnings that America wasn't to be trusted.

But his comments mirror those around the time of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran's nuclear program greatly curtailed in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

"We shouldn't pin hopes on the enemy. We shouldn't wait for the enemy's agreement to go ahead with our plans," Khamenei said in footage aired by state television.

"This doesn't, however, conflict with working with that enemy in some areas. There are no barriers," he added.

Khamenei also warned Pezeshkian's Cabinet: "Don't trust them."

Khamenei, 85, has final say in all matters of state in Iran.

He has occasionally urged talks or dismissed them with the U.S. after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the deal.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..