Russia's Shoigu meets with Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran

President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, shakes hands with secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu at the start of their meeting at his office in Tehran   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Sergei Shoigu

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergei Shoigu met with Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian reiterated boosting ties with Russia as a strategic partner, according to Iran's presidential website.

Pezeshkian also said that the death of civilians in Gaza and the killing of Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Iran blames on Israel, was "an obvious violation of international laws."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking to expand war and tension in the region but this regime (Israel) will definitely get a response for its crimes and insolence," Pezeshkian said, according to the report.

Additional sources • AP

