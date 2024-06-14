Isolated protests as South Africa parliament holds first sitting

A group of political parties including South Africa former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK), The African Restoration Alliance (ARA), and Allied Movement for Change expressed their discontent with May’s elections on Friday and alleged fraud.

“We are making our voices known today and we’ve done it the previous two weeks because not just ARA but the people of Cape Town, the people of South Africa is not happy with the outcome of the election,” said Grant Claasen, Cape Town councillor for African Restoration Alliance.

All members of the National Assembly will be sworn in with the exception of MK Party members at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed MK’s application to interdict the swearing in of members of parliament.

On Friday the leader of South Africa’s second-biggest party has said it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for President – almost guaranteeing he will be elected for a second term.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said his party has now formally signed a coalition agreement with Mr Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC), and part of the agreement stipulates that Mr Ramaphosa will be President.