Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

South Korea-Africa summit: 25 heads of state attend maiden meeting

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit in South Korea, on June 4, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Yonhap
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Korea

Representatives from 48 African nations are attending the first-ever Korea-Africa summit. The 2-day talks which opened on Tuesday (Jun. 3) are expected to focus on trade, technology and investment.

South Korean officials say expanding ties in the area of minerals and resources would help improve the country’s supply chain resilience in key industries such as batteries.

"In order to boost cooperation with Africa, South Korea will expand ODA (Official Development Assistance program) to around 10 billion dollars until 2030. Also in order to encourage South Korean trade and investment in the region, South Korea will provide 14 billion dollars in export financing."

Trade with African nations currently accounts for less than 2% of South Korea’s total imports and exports.

South Korea’s outreach to the continent comes at a time when neighbour North Korea seeks to break out of diplomatic isolation.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..