Real Madrid fans react to Mbappe signing

As French football star Kylian Mbappe joins forces with Real Madrid, fans of the club reacted to the news.

Real Madrid announced on Monday that it had reached a deal with Mbappe and he would be joining the club for the next five seasons.

The French star wrote on social media platform X that it was "a dream come true" to join the club.

“A dream come true,” Mbappe wrote. “So happy and proud to join the club of my dream. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas (Madrid fans), and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!”

The 25-year-old World Cup winner joins a Madrid team that is already loaded with talent and still celebrating its latest European triumph — and sixth in 10 seasons.

"I think he's very versatile in the first place because of the way he plays, he kind of just takes it on his own all the way up," said fan Sheila. "So I'm interested to see how he plays with the team. But I think either way it's going to be a good fit."

Spanish fan Mateo was less convinced:

"I personally don't like him and I wouldn't have signed him. He absolutely sold us out two years ago and we all shouted against him. We've won two Champions ever since, so I think there was no need," he said.

Mbappé joins a team that already features young stars in Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham.

His signing could revive Madrid's “galatico” squads, when it had some of the world's top players including Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Brazil's Ronaldo, David Beckham, Luis Figo and Karim Benzema, among others.