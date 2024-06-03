Spanish and Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza in Madrid

Spain's foreign minister on Monday outlined his country full support over a proposed cease-fire in the Gaza Strip detailed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the grinding, nearly 8-month-old war.

Albares called for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas as well as opening of aid routes into Gaza.

"We want a lasting peace for all the peoples of the Middle East," he added.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the Israeli military presence in the Gaza Strip was not welcome by his country and "the vast majority of members of the international community."

"There is a clear Egyptian position and policy in rejecting the Israeli presence at the Rafah crossing," he said, adding that the crossing "is the only point of contact between the Palestinians and the outside world."

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the seizure of the Rafah crossing, describing it in remarks last month as "a dangerous escalation."

