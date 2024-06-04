Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Haiti: Garry Conille sworn in as Prime Minister

Garry Conille speaks to the press after his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on June 3, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Odelyn Joseph/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Haiti

Garry Conille was officially sworn in Monday (Jun. 3) as Haiti's new Prime minister. A short ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s office in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Conille took over from interim PM Patrick Boisvert.

The 58-year-old who shares executive power with the Presidential Council, has called political factions to set aside their differences.

“we will see the interests of different groups of individuals put aside for the best interest of the nation,” he assured.

Conille briefly served as Haiti's prime minister from 2011 to 2012.

He now faces a monumental task including reform institutions and fighting gang delinquency.

President of the transitional council, Edgard Leblanc-Fils made a short speech about the need for "credible, free and democratic elections".

In addition to choosing the prime minister, the transitional council is tasked with arranging presidential elections before early 2026.

The Caribbean nation is still waiting on the Kenya led-international police force.

Conille has been UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean since January 2023.

He studied medicine and public health and helped develop health care in impoverished communities in Haiti, where he helped coordinate reconstruction efforts after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

According to the Maimi Herald, he returned to Haiti from Miami on June 1st.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..