Haiti: Garry Conille sworn in as Prime Minister

Garry Conille was officially sworn in Monday (Jun. 3) as Haiti's new Prime minister. A short ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s office in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Conille took over from interim PM Patrick Boisvert.

The 58-year-old who shares executive power with the Presidential Council, has called political factions to set aside their differences.

“we will see the interests of different groups of individuals put aside for the best interest of the nation,” he assured.

Conille briefly served as Haiti's prime minister from 2011 to 2012.

He now faces a monumental task including reform institutions and fighting gang delinquency.

President of the transitional council, Edgard Leblanc-Fils made a short speech about the need for "credible, free and democratic elections".

In addition to choosing the prime minister, the transitional council is tasked with arranging presidential elections before early 2026.

The Caribbean nation is still waiting on the Kenya led-international police force.

Conille has been UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean since January 2023.

He studied medicine and public health and helped develop health care in impoverished communities in Haiti, where he helped coordinate reconstruction efforts after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

According to the Maimi Herald, he returned to Haiti from Miami on June 1st.