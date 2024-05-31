Ghana's Afronita, Abigail reach Britain's Got Talent finale

“Looking at you makes me happy, you really are a tonic for the spirit. Your individual style of dancing is so unique and beautiful, your musicality is out of this world and your personality really shines through. Love you, love you,” Britain's Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli told Ghanaian dancers Abigail and Afronita after their semi-final performance the 2024 Britain's Got Talent.

Clad in an all red two-piece cloth with a spice of the Ghanaian authentic Kente fabric expressing their Ghanaian heritage, the duo delivered what many social media users have described as an electrifying routine that left both the audience and judges in awe, showcasing their extraordinary talent.

Afronita aged 20 and the reality star Abigail age 7 performed a medley of popular hits, including Fuse ODG’s “Azonto,” Beyoncé’s “Run The World,” and Toofan’s “Gweta” among others.

Their performance earned them a standing ovation, leaving the crowd excitedly showering them with praise even during the judges' evaluation statements.

To the surprise of many, the most tough judge Simon Cowell praised the duo Afronita and Abigail, stating, "When you've got it, you’ve got it."… referring to the audience, he said “I think what is happening behind me is more important than what I say.”

He noted that the Ghanaian dancers left him stumped and, although he was certain who would win the competition a day before, their mesmerizing routine had him questioning his prediction.

The ever-smiling Afronita could not hide her excitement after the judgement saying, “I feel blessed to be here, I feel blessed to see everyone on their feet.”

She added "This is a big testimony for me, for Abigail, for Ghana and for everyone that supports us. We are so grateful. It's been so emotional...thanks to God and everyone."

Afronita and Abigail sailed through to the finale after winning the public vote on the fourth semi-final night. They are expected to compete with other contestants for the finale on Sunday.

The excitement has transcended onto the various social media platforms as many Ghanaians have joined to express their love and support for the duo.