Only 12 out of 36 hospitals partially functioning in Gaza-UN

A patient who sustained major burns on May 8, 2024, Khan Younis, Gaza   -  
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Gaza attack

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has warned of deteriorating health services in Gaza indicating that only twelve out of 36 hospitals are partially functioning in the conflict-hit region.

The UN body further said that even with additional field hospitals in operation there is "nowhere near enough" health infrastructure to cope with tens of thousands injured in the war.

OCHA Gaza Humanitarian Affairs Officer Yasmina Guerda said that the "health care system is on its knees" in Gaza.

"Many have lost their limbs, many have traumatic brain injuries, and thousands have lost their hearing capacity because of the constant explosions," she added.

Guerda said that in addition "there have been constant attacks against health care facilities, hospitals in particular, in direct violation of international humanitarian law".

One health worker said she and her team were attacked as they left the hospital on a designated 'safe road', adding that she hoped to be able to leave Gaza to continue her treatment.

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250.

The war has killed at least 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Around 80% of the population of 2.3 million Palestinians have been displaced within the territory, often multiple times.

Additional sources • AP

