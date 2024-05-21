South Africa's power utility to delay coal plants closures

South Africa's public power utility Eskom will delay the closure of some coal-fired power plants.

Local media outlet Engineering News reported Monday (May. 20) that the Eskom board gave its approval for the continued operation of the Camden, krootflei and Hendrina power stations to 2030.

The power stations were initially scheduled to be retired between 2023 and 2027.

South Africa experienced one of its worst electricity crisis last year with daily power cuts of up to almost 10 hours.

It strangled Africa's most developed economy.

READ ALSO: South Africa's looming energy crisis could plunge economy into darkness

This put the spotlight on the government's energy transition strategy.

When developing countries are asked to prioritize green projects out of environmental concerns, various deals are proposed. The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JetP) financing model has raised questions. It is a controversial deal that that was proposed to South Africa.

The Komati power plant in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga, was completely retired in a much-criticized move in October 2022. It is to be repurposed as a wind and solar power plant.