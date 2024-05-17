FIFA president Gianni Infantino joins legends for football match in Bangkok

In preparation for the 74th FIFA Congress, FIFA President Gianni Infantino participated in a friendly football match with former legends of the game in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.

Infantino led the FIFA team, while iconic players such as Luis Figo, Cafu, El-Hadji Diouf, Emmanuel Adebayor, Andriy Shevchenko, and Clarence Seedorf represented their respective confederations.

After the match, Emmanuel Adebayor, former Arsenal player, discussed the current situation of his old club in the Premier League title race. Adebayor praised the talent of Arsenal’s young squad but highlighted the need for experienced players to guide the team through challenging moments. He noted that Manchester City's experience gives them an edge in such situations, having a team that has already won the league.

Adebayor also commented on PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's future, stating that Mbappe, having proven himself by winning the World Cup and numerous titles with Paris Saint-Germain, should have the freedom to choose his next club. He acknowledged the allure of the Premier League but emphasized that the decision ultimately belongs to Mbappe and should be respected. Adebayor wished Mbappe the best of luck, encouraging him to enjoy his career wherever he decides to play.

The 74th FIFA Congress will take place in Bangkok on Friday.